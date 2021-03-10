Villa With Separate Apartment And Panoramic Views Javea
Villa for sale with fantastic panoramic views, Javea. Located a short drive from the Arenal Beach and all services, refurbished and separate apartment on the ground floor.
An open concept living area leads directly into the property, open plan kitchen and back door access to the out side terrace, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (one on suite). On the ground floor of the property is the separate apartment comprising of 2 bedroms, 1 bathroom, living and open plan kitchen. The villa has air conditioning, central heating and fireplace.
Out side the villa there is a 8×4 pool with terrace, a shower, store room and parking.
Picture Gallery
Additional Features
Air Conditioning
Double Glazed Windows
Energy Certificate
Garden: Private
Guest Apartment
Heating: Fireplace
Open Views
Parking: Automatic Gate
Pool: Private
Quiet Area
Renovated
Storage Room
View: Panoramic
For more information contact:
Valuvillas Estate Agents
Carretera del Cabo La Nao-Pla, 141, 03730 Xàbia, Alicante
Phone: 965 77 13 12