Valencian COVID-19 Cases Third Lowest In the Country

During the last 14 days in Valencia, Alicante, and Castellón, Covid cases have dropped to 63.61 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The cumulative incidence in the last 14 days of coronavirus in the Valencian Community has dropped to 63.61 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, two points less than on Monday, which means it is the autonomy with the lowest rate, behind Extremadura and the Balearic Islands.

The latest figures were revealed in the daily update of coronavirus cases published by the Ministry of Health, which shows that the cumulative incidence for the last seven days stands at 23.62; again the region with the third least number of cases in Spain, behind Extremadura and the Balearic Islands.

The Valencian Community has recorded 38 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours and has added 349 new positives in a day when the number of people admitted to ICU has dropped from 200 for the first time in months.

