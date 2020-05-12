Traditional 4 Bedrooms Villa en Montgo Valls, Javea

For Sale: Originally a historic finca that was developed in the mid 90’s, this traditional 4 bedroom villa still has many original period features. Located close to the Old Town of Jávea, in the Valls area of the Montgó, the property offers lovely open views southwards across the valley ahead. Set in a tranquil cul-de-sac road with no passing traffic, the plot of 1,098m² is mostly flat with access to the villa directly from the road and driveway. Upon entering the property through the enchanting porch, there is a double-height ceiling with a sweeping staircase featuring original Tosca stone and beamed ceilings. There are 3 double bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on this level along with the lounge, dining room, kitchen and naya with summer kitchen. On the upper level, there is a generous size master suite with roof terrace. The property benefits from its own freshwater well which irrigates the pretty gardens with many palm trees and lawn. There is plenty of off-road parking, plus a garage. Property extras include; Central heating, air conditioning in the master bedroom, electric gates.

