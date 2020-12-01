The Valencian Community Proposes to Open Movement at Christmas On Six Dates Only

The Valencian Community proposes to open movement to the rest of Spain at Christmas, but only on the 24th, 25th and 31st of December and the 1st, 5th and 6th January. Maximum group size is 10 persons in family-only meetings. On these same dates the curfew will begin at 1 a.m. This has just been announced by the Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, who intends to address all her proposals against the pandemic in the working committee composed of all the autonomous communities and the Ministry of Health, to achieve uniform measures throughout the country. Subsequently, that committee will submit a final proposal to the interterritorial meeting to decide which measures will be in place.

Barceló is in support of maintaining the current restrictions (maximum six people and reduced capacity), except on the days indicated, and not celebrating processions or parades on horseback, she said, (alluding to the nativity celebrations) or the San Silvestre road race, if the incidence data have not gone down.

Barceló will transfer these proposals to the commission soon. The counselor has determined that 92% of outbreaks originate from family and friends meeting. “Take it as a request, supplication or recommendation, but only individual responsibility can open the door to more appealing Christmases,” she said.

In addition, the Valencian Community has recorded a total of 1,508 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, as well as 28 deaths related to Covid-19, and currently has 1,354 people admitted to hospital, 81 fewer than yesterday. Specifically, of the 1,508 new cases, 811 are in Valencia, 589 in Alicante and 108 in Castellón.

As of November 26, there are 1,354 people admitted to Valencian coronavirus hospitals, and occupy 13.25% of the beds. The situation in the ICU is the same as yesterday, 291 people remain admitted. They occupy 31.5% of the places, more than non-Covid patients (30.4%). In particular, in the province of Castellón, 126 are hospitalised, 21 of them in the ICU; 430 in Alicante (104 in intensive care) and 789 in Valencia (166 in ICU).

In total, there have been 28 deaths in recent hours, of which 11 were in residential care between the ages of 72 and 97. Non-residential care cases who have died were between 73 and 93 years old. Today, there are cases of coronavirus in 109 residential centers: 87 adults (four in Castellón, 25 in Alicante and 58 in Valencia); 17 centers of functional diversity (three in Castellón, four in Alicante and 10 in Valencia) and five juvenile centers in the province of Valencia. Currently, the Ministry of Health maintains 19 residences under surveillance of health personnel: nine in Alicante and 10 in Valencia.