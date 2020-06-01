The Valencian Community Enters De-escalation Phase 2: What You Can and Can’t Do

From Monday 1st June, around 70% of the population is in phase 2 of the de-escalation plan in Spain, a new step towards the so-called “new normal” with fewer restrictions in confinement measures.

Among the main changes in phase 2 is the elimination of exercise slots, the increase in the number of people who can meet, visits to relatives in residences, and the opening of beaches and swimming pools.

Here we explain in more detail.

Where can I travel?

Travelling remains the same as in phase 1. Mobility is limited exclusively to the territorial unit (province, island, or health region). You can leave the municipality to shop or visit family and friends, even travel far from the home to do so, but only within the same province or island. The exception here is the Basque Country, which has approved a special permit for citizens of municipalities bordering other provinces to move between them.

May I leave the province?

No. As explained above, all activities must be done in the same province, island, or health region in which one lives. Being able to move to other provinces is something that is still at least a month away, and won’t be contemplated until after phase 3.

No time slots, except for seniors

Phase 2 extends the schedules for walking or sports. Both can be performed at any time of the day, except in the slots reserved for the elderly and vulnerable, that is, from 10.00 to 12.00 and from 19.00 to 20.00 hours. Autonomous communities can change these schedules, and some plan to do so because of the heat.

Meetings of up to 15 people

Allowed groups go from 10 to 15 people at this stage. Meetings can take place in homes, bars and restaurants, or in open areas.

Visits to relatives in residences

The Government allows autonomous communities to authorize phase 2 visits and regulate how they should be conducted.

Bars and restaurants

There are important changes here. Up till now, only the terraces were open, but from Monday, bars and restaurants can open interiors to a maximum capacity of 40%, which can be increased by the autonomous communities up to 50%. The use of menu cards, reusable napkins, or bottles of condiments is still prohibited.

Opening of beaches

As a way to boost tourism, phase 2 makes the use of beaches more flexible, which are open for leisure activities. Groups of up to 15 people are authorized. The establishment of time slots, spacing, and capacity will be in the hands of the municipalities.

Opening swimming pools

The opening of outdoor recreational pools is permitted in phase 2, as well as sports centres. They may open to the public by appointment and to a maximum capacity of 30%, or that which allows meeting the safety distance. Time shifts will be established, outside of which you will not be able to remain in the facility. Premises must be cleaned at least three times a day, and showers in the changing rooms cannot be used.

Large shops and shopping centers open

You can now open any shop regardless of the surface size. This allows the reopening of large shopping malls, albeit with a capacity limitation of 40%, which is still valid in centres with several floors. Customers are not allowed to use the common areas, so it is forbidden to use benches or recreation areas for children.

It should be remembered two meters distance must be guaranteed between customers, and if a shop cannot, only one person can access at a time.

Hotels open public areas

You still can’t go to hotels in other provinces or other autonomous communities, but phase two allows hotels to reopen their common areas with a limitation of one-third of the capacity, except the hotel’s hospitality areas, which will follow the rules for restaurants, i.e., 40%. For swimming pools and spas, the property will determine the guidelines for use.

Tourism and nature activities

Phase 2 increases the number of people who can enjoy tourism and nature activities. Groups can be up to 20 people.

Cinemas, theatres, and monuments

Cinemas, theatres, and auditoriums reopen to a third of their capacity and with pre-assigned seats. If they are enclosed places, no more than 50 people can gather.

Visits to monuments will also begin to be allowed. In religious precincts such as cathedrals or monasteries, mandatory routes will be established to manage people’s movement.

Wedding celebrations with guests

Weddings will be allowed in all types of facilities, but it should be noted that the maximum number of people has to be 100 in open spaces and 50 in enclosed spaces. Guests cannot move between provinces.

Places of worship

The maximum capacity in churches, synagogues, or mosques for this phase is increased to 50%, but safety and hygiene measures are mandatory in these enclosed spaces.

Wakes, burials, and cremations

The maximum limit increases to 25 people in outdoor spaces and 15 people in enclosed spaces, whether they are living in the same home or not.

Academies and schools

Phase 2 includes the opening of after-school classes and training.

Professional sport

Professional teams from the Football League and other sports will be able to train in a “total” way, but there are still restrictions since training groups will have a maximum of 14 people. This means football training with teams of 11 vs. 11 is not allowed.

Conferences and business meetings

Congresses, meetings, business meetings, and conferences can take place with a maximum of 50 people.