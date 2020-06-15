The Valencia Community passes into phase 3 of de-escalation

Javea passes today, on June 15, into phase 3 of de-escalation, as announced at the weekend by the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa. Along with Valencia, Alicante and Castelló are also advancing from phase 2, so the Valencian Community is going to phase 3 en bloc. In this period, the autonomous governments determine the specific measures for each sector for their corresponding regions.

Even though coronavirus cases are still registered and, therefore, the protection measures against Covid-19 should not be forgotten, phase 3 of the de-escalation will bring great relief to citizens. Phase 3 sees the disappearance of time slots for the entire population, which, although they had already been relaxed in phase 2, still affected those over 70 years of age and high-risk groups.

With the move to phase 3 in Valencia, Alicante, and Castelló, social interaction will become easier, with wider mobility. More people may gather at meetings, and restaurants and leisure venues can open to a fuller capacity. Furthermore, children can finally play together thanks to the opening of swing parks and playgrounds.

What additional freedom can we expect in Phase 3?