Spain sees a significant spike in COVID-19 cases, meaning Britons soaking holidaying in Spain may have to quarantine when they land back in the UK. But last weekend a further 4,581 new cases were reported in the country – bringing the total to 264,836. More than 28,000 people in Spain have died from the virus.

Spain is currently one of 59 quarantine-exempt countries that UK visitors can travel to without needing to for two weeks when they arrive back in the UK.

Yesterday, a British tourist created a coronavirus panic in Lanzarote after testing positive for COVID-19. She is now in quarantine, and Lanzarote health authorities have tested nine others who had been in close contact with her. The woman’s husband showed signs of the virus, but fortunately, all those tested proved negative.

Some regions of Spain have made the wearing of face masks compulsory, even when social distancing is possible, but not all citizens and visitors are adhering to the rule.

For more information see: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8546997/Spain-brink-declared-UNSAFE-Britons.html