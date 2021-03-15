Restaurants Partially Open Interiors, and Other Minor Changes In COVID-19 Restrictions

Today, there is a further relaxation of the COVID-19 restrictions in the Valencian Community, although the changes are minor.

There are four changes to the current rules, which are:

1.Sports centres, municipal pools, and gyms may reopen today, up to 50% of standard capacity.

2. Educational facilities such as toy libraries will be open to a maximum of 10 people, and no more than 30% capacity.

3. Restaurants and bars may open their outdoor seating at 100%, but the 18.00h closing time mandate remains in place.

Hostelry businesses may now serve clients indoors, up to 30% capacity, and table service only. Patrons must wear masks when not eating or drinking, and premises must be well ventilated.

Wedding and funerals can be attended by up to 15 people indoors and 20 outdoors, which is slightly increased from the previous rules.