Opportunity 3 Bed Villa For Sale In Javea

Exclusive 3 Bed Villa With Underbuild and Pool For Reform, in Cansalades Javea

Builder/Developer Opportunity!

This is a detached 3-bed villa with pool and separate underbuilds ready for reform in Cansalades.

The property has not been upgraded since its initial build so there are lots of opportunities to reform and modernize it according to your requirements.

The main living area comprises a lounge dining room, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (one en-suite), a kitchen, and a naya.

Downstairs there are 2 small separate independent areas/rooms (one with bath/w/c). There is a separate integral garage

The garden is basic but it has a sizeable 10m by 5m pool.

The plot is enclosed and situated in a quiet road.

Ideal reform/modernization project.

