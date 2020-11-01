Opportunity 3 Bed Villa For Sale In Javea
Exclusive 3 Bed Villa With Underbuild and Pool For Reform, in Cansalades Javea
Builder/Developer Opportunity!
This is a detached 3-bed villa with pool and separate underbuilds ready for reform in Cansalades.
The property has not been upgraded since its initial build so there are lots of opportunities to reform and modernize it according to your requirements.
The main living area comprises a lounge dining room, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (one en-suite), a kitchen, and a naya.
Downstairs there are 2 small separate independent areas/rooms (one with bath/w/c). There is a separate integral garage
The garden is basic but it has a sizeable 10m by 5m pool.
The plot is enclosed and situated in a quiet road.
Ideal reform/modernization project.
Picture Gallery
Additional Features
Chimney
Private Garden
Open Terrace
Fireplace
Fitted Wardrobes
Private Pool
Near the Beach
For more information contact:
Valuvillas Estate Agents
Carretera del Cabo La Nao-Pla, 141, 03730 Xàbia, Alicante
Phone: 965 77 13 12