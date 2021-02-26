New COVID-19 Regulations for the Valencian Community Begin on March 1st

From March 1st new COVID-19 measures comes into force in the Valencian Community. These will stay in place for at least 14 days,

Bars, cafes, and restaurants: Hospitality and catering businesses can serve drinks and food on terraces until 6 pm. A maximum of four people is permitted at each table.

Non-essential Shops: Non-essential shops may open until 8 pm.

Essential shops: Food shops, pharmacies, and other essential shops can continue with their usual schedule.

Groups in public and private spaces: A maximum number of four people may meet in a public space. In a private space or house, the maximum is two persons.

Perimeter confinement in large cities: This will be lifted from the first weekend in March.

Outdoor sports: Sports without physical contact can be practiced in open sports facilities, alone or in pairs.

Inter-provincial travel: The perimeter confinement of the Valencian territories (Castellón, Valencia, and Alicante) will continue.

Night mobility: The night curfew remains in place from 10 pm to 6 am.