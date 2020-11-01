New COVID-19 Outbreaks in Javea and Calpe

The Ministry of Health has reported two new outbreaks of coronavirus in the Marina Alta, in the towns of Xàbia and Calpe, which have affected ten people.

According to the scant information that the Generalitat has offered, in the case of Xàbia, the outbreak has affected four people, and its origin is “labor” related. While in Calpe, those affected are six, and the origin is “social” related. The Ministry does not offer more information in this regard, nor will their wording provide more details in accessing it.

On the other hand, the Ministry has reported that Valencian hospitals currently have 1,112 people admitted with COVID-19: 105 in the province of Castellón, with 16 patients in ICU; 371 in the province of Alicante, 70 of them in the ICU; and 636 in the province of Valencia, 77 of them in ICU.