More Than 100 People Tested Covid-19 Positive In The Marina Alta

The updating of data on the coronavirus situation by municipalities provided by the Ministry of Health has triggered more positive cases in the Marina Alta region. The new figures show an increase of 125 positive cases compared to the previous day, thus registering 535 positives in total, in the Department of Health of Dénia since the pandemic began.

Based on populations, the number of contagions that occurred in different municipalities are:

Xabia 19

Dénia 79

Calpe 9

Teulada 3

The Verger 4

Ondara 2

Els Poblets 1

Benissa 1

Xaló 2

La Vall de Laguar 1

Pego 1

Cat 1

Pedreguer 3