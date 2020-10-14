More Spanish Regions Declare New Rules to Control COVID Spread

Catalonia, Navarre, and Andalusia citizens should prepare for new restrictions after a rise in COVID-19 cases

Navarre will not introduce mobility restrictions imposed on the Madrid region since last Friday, but authorities are not ruling out more stringent regulations if new case rates stay high.

In Cataluña, health officials speak of “very tough weeks up ahead” while encouraging citizens to work remotely. Specific measures are still to be announced, but closing all bars and restaurants for 15 days is a possibility authorities are currently considering.

Josep Maria Argimon, the secretary of public health in Cataluña, has asked citizens to lessen social interaction as much as possible, rather than trying to get around the current restrictions in place.

