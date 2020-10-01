Madrid Second Wave Lockdown Leads to Political Dispute

Madrid’s local rulers decline the Spanish government attempts to push the city into a second full lockdown after coronavirus cases have increased faster in the Spanish capital than anywhere else in Europe.

The proposed lockdown has caused a political dispute for Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s left-wing coalition government, which wants to enforce strict travel conditions, closing the city’s borders for non-essential travel, shuttling down parks and children’s playgrounds, as well as limiting gatherings to six people. Bars and restaurants may remain open for the time being, but are ordered to close at 11 pm, which for the Spanish capital is very early, as most citizens would normally not consider going out before this hour.

