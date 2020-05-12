Lovely Apartment 3 Bed with Pool Javea
Lovely Apartment for sale in Javea. Good location close to the Arenal beach and all amenities. This first-floor apartment is situated in an attractive residential block with reception service, a tennis court, a large pool, a children’s pool, and there is also a restaurant and supermarket.
The apartment has been recently renovated and consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (one on suite), a living/dining room with fireplace, a well-equipped kitchen and a covered terrace. Air/Conditioning (hot-cold) is installed and there is private parking.
If you are looking for a well located holiday or permanent living apartment for a couple or small family, then this property has to be seen to be appreciated.
Picture Gallery
Additional Features
- Air Conditioning
- Double Glazed Windows
- Energy Certificate
- Heating: Fireplace
- Parking: Automatic Gate
- Quiet Area
- Renovated
- Tennis Court
- View: Pool & Gardens
For more information contact:
Valuvillas Estate Agents
Carretera del Cabo La Nao-Pla, 141, 03730 Xàbia, Alicante
Phone: 965 77 13 12