Lovely Apartment 3 Bed with Pool Javea

Jeffery Bede

Lovely Apartment for sale in Javea. Good location close to the Arenal beach and all amenities. This first-floor apartment is situated in an attractive residential block with reception service, a tennis court, a large pool, a children’s pool, and there is also a restaurant and supermarket.

The apartment has been recently renovated and consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (one on suite), a living/dining room with fireplace, a well-equipped kitchen and a covered terrace. Air/Conditioning (hot-cold) is installed and there is private parking.

If you are looking for a well located holiday or permanent living apartment for a couple or small family, then this property has to be seen to be appreciated.

Picture Gallery

Additional Features

  • Air Conditioning
  • Double Glazed Windows
  • Energy Certificate
  • Heating: Fireplace
  • Parking: Automatic Gate
  • Quiet Area
  • Renovated
  • Tennis Court
  • View: Pool & Gardens

For more information contact:

Valuvillas Estate Agents
Carretera del Cabo La Nao-Pla, 141, 03730 Xàbia, Alicante
Phone: 965 77 13 12