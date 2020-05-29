Javea takes steps to make sure social distancing is observed

Two streets that adjoin the municipal market, Plaza Celestino Pons and Calle Sor Maria Gallard in Javea’s town centre are temporarily closed to traffic.

Tradespeople are permitted to enter the streets in vehicles for delivering to the market between 6am and 11am, but for the remainder of the time, hydraulic bollards are in place to prevent traffic from entering.

Two short-term parking spaces are provided in the Plaza Celestino Pons for pharmacy clients or to load market shopping into cars.

The entrance to the Arenal Paseo David Ferrer and the Arenal port section of the Avenida Mediterraneo are also closed to traffic.

These measures mean pedestrians can keep a safe physical distance of two metres from each other to help prevent spreading COVID-19. Banning cars also makes space for extra tables on terraces, so more customers can be served while safely social distancing between tables.