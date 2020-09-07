Javea Prepares For Heavy September Storms

Last January, storms battered Javea’s promenade, and renovations should have been carried out in the Spring. However, due to the Coronavirus, and the state of alarm, repair plans were delayed.

However, work will finally begin on the Paseo David Ferrer this week.

Repairs on the promenade are expected to take a month to finish and will cost €165,879.

This comes at the same time Javea is preparing for potential flooding as autumn approaches.

Javea Town Hall Services Department has started cleaning ditches, rivulets, and streambeds to ensure they do not overflow or become obstructed during the heavy storms that typically occur in September.