Javea Health Services Warn Residents to Beware of Fake Virus Reports

The Euro Weekly News reports that social media posts claiming mass PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) testing for Covid-19 were to be carried out on Javea nightclubbers are completely false. The posts claimed everybody who had been to Javea clubs, including the Atalaya and Khandal, between the 5th and 8th of August, would be tested after two visitors were found to be COVID positive.

Javea’s healthcare authorities say the reports are fake news, and the town hall urges residents not to spread misinformation, and request residents to only take heed of reports from official sources.