Javea COVID-19 Latest Statistics

The Ministry of Health twice a week updates the data by municipalities of coronavirus cases in each autonomous region with the number of total contagions, incidence rates from the beginning of the pandemic, and segregated data related to covid-19 contagions recorded in recent days.

Here we take a look at the latest statistics for Javea:

Total number of cases: 196

Deaths: 3

Cases in the last 14 days: 29

Cases in the last 4 days: 8

Compared with the statistics for Denia:

Total number of cases: 874

Deaths: 13

Cases in the last 14 days: 61

Cases in the last 4 days: 25

And the latest statistics for Teulada:

Total number of cases: 57

Deaths: 1

Cases in the last 14 days: 17

Cases in the last 4 days: 14

For a Coronavirus data map municipality by municipality see here.