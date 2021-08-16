Javea Back To a Curfew Tuesday 17th August 2021

With the rise in the risks of COVID, Javea and many other provinces in Valencia have returned to curfew hours of between 1 and 6am in the morning starting Monday at Midnight/Tuesday Morning at 1am.

This means no one will be allowed outside between those hours and the restriction will be in place until the 6th of September.

With a meteoric rise in people sleeping and drinking on the beach of Javea through the night, this move comes as a welcome respite for the residents of Javea. Javea has been plagued with groups of young people throughout July and August who have little regard for the local laws of Javea and many residents companing that the quality of tourism is dropping in an effort by the Mayor to keep wealthy bar and disco owners happy.