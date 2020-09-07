Irishman Fined Heavily After Returning From holiday In the Balearics

An Irishman returned to his home in County Fermanagh after enjoying a holiday in Spain’s Balearic Islands but neglected to follow the 2-week quarantine rule and went out at the weekend with friends.

After a successful police quarantine control conducted by police, the man was fined £1,000 (€1,122). However, the fine may not be the worse outcome of his Spanish getaway, as he also tested positive for Covid-19.

Travellers returning from countries that are not on the green list for safe travel provided by Northern Ireland’s authorities, such as Spain, must quarantine for two weeks after returning. Only countries with a Covid-19 infection rate the same or less than Ireland are allowed on the list. The list is reviewed every two weeks.