Great Value 3 Bed Apartment, Javea

Apartment for sale on the Arenal Beach, Javea. This lovely southwest facing apartment is located in 4th floor with lift, perfect to live all year or for holiday or long term rentals, as it’s near to schools, shops, restaurants, bus etc. Comprising 3 double bedrooms, 4 double wardrobes 2 renovated bathrooms, a new kitchen with utility area, living/dining room leading into the large terrace-balcony with a great view. Sold furnished and with covered parking space. You will love it! Call us for an appointment to see it!!

Picture Gallery