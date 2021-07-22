Yobs Running Amok In Javea – Will This Be The New Norm?

We know tourism brings in very much needed and welcome funds to our local bars and restaurants, but unfortunately, there are several downsides to this.

One downside is the proliferation of groups of youths who descend on the area “en masse” and

treat Javea as their personal wastebin. I don’t think we have ever seen so many young people throw litter down without a second thought, urinate in the streets or walk home from the Arenal at 5 or 6 in the morning shouting as though it was their last dying breath.

Respect, or lack thereof, seems to have affected most countries worldwide nowadays, and unfortunately, Spain is no exception.

We won’t go into who is to blame, but we need the local police to enforce the law and come down on the offenders as hard as possible. If not, Javea will become a giant toilet in a few short years to come.