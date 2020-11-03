Fines Issued As Halloween Revellers Flout Coronavirus Rules

Over the weekend, a Halloween party was broken up by police in a busy Javea restaurant. The restaurant on the Portitxol Road held a well-attended party in which dozens of minors participated.

Police intervened and stopped a further four private parties and filed charges against four hospitality venues.

The City Council of Javea will withdraw permission to use public spaces as a terrace to any catering premises that fail to comply with the health prevention measures in place to stop the spread of Covid-19. The first penalty will be 30 days without being able to mount a terrace, and in case of repetition, the permit will be revoked indefinitely.

The council thus responds to the lack of commitment on the part of some business owners, after the Local Police raised four cases this Saturday of staff failing to comply with even the most basic measures: not wearing a mask to serve the public, serving clients at the bar, and setting up tables for more than six diners.

The City Council wants citizens to remember that we all have to do our part so as not to allow the virus to get out of control. There are many businesses financially hurting, and some pubs and nightclubs have had to close for good; so it cannot be allowed that others show total disrespect for our collective health, and harm the vast majority of companies in the sector who are complying with the Covid rules.

Last weekend has been one of the worst in incivism since the pandemic began, as the Local Police responded to 40 calls – even more than in August.

Four private parties were stopped, three people were sanctioned for being on the street during curfew hours, and two others for not wearing a mask.

Javea city council once again appeals for individual responsibility to fight Covid-19, a crisis in which individual behaviour is almost as important as governments’ decisions, since only by complying with hygiene and social distancing measures can the epidemic be contained.