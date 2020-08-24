Fair Cancellations Result In Losses of €25 Million

The Valencian Community is well known for its fiestas and fairs, which bring millions of visitors to the region throughout the year. The most famous and of which are the annual Fallas fiesta held in March, and the Fira d’Agost (Fair of August).

The 2020 Fallas fiesta was cancelled in March, and due to a rise in Covid-19 cases since the beginning of August, the Fira d’Agost has met the same fate.

The cancellation means multi-million euro losses for local businesses, many that are already struggling considerably, due to the pandemic.