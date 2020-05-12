Exceptional 6 Bed Finca Style Villa On Montgo Javea

A superb traditional style property in Javea. Situated on the lower slopes of Montgo. A well laid out south facing villa of 380m2 on a plot of 2,300m2 , currently laid to orange trees, natural plants and shrubs.

If you are looking for peace and seclusion then this villas has it all. With 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms all on one level, and a separate upstairs apartment comprising of a lounge, kitchenette and bedroom with en suite bathroom, this property would make an ideal family accommodation or even a wonderful bed and breakfast location.

The kitchen has a super wood burning stove and there are traditional terracotta floors throughout.

In the main living area, there is a huge lounge dining area with direct access to a covered naya and outside terrace with fantastic panoramic views of the Javea valley. With 4 spacious bathrooms and bedrooms, there is plenty of space to chill out in your own favorite area.

Leading from the kitchen , you can dine outdoors on a spacious covered and arched Naya that looks over the very secluded and private pool area.

There is an automatic irrigation system and a garage.

Ideal for retirement and full time living as well as offering a lovely B&B opportunity.

Picture Gallery