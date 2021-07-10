EU Digital COVID-19 Certificate Update

The EU introduced the Digital COVID Certificate Regulation (originally called the Digital Green Certificate) on July 1st, 2021. EU citizens and residents can now access their Digital COVID Certificates.

What is the EU Covid-19 Digital Certificate?

The certificate is digital proof that an individual has been vaccinated against COVID-19, has a recent negative test, or has recovered from COVID-19.

For those wishing to travel within the EU, the respective authorities should release the certificate holder from restraints against free movement. Member States should cease to impose travel limitations on a carrier of a COVID Certificate.

So, fully vaccinated persons should be exempt from testing or quarantine when travelling within the EU 14 days after receiving the last dose of a vaccine approved by the EU. Currently approved vaccines are AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer, and Moderna.

Heavily affected areas

The validity period for tests is 72 hours for a PCR test and 48 hours for rapid antigen tests. Although people carrying proof of a negative test in an EU Digital COVID Certificate should be excluded from quarantine requirements, this may not apply if they travel from a heavily affected area.

How can you get your certificate?

Where to apply for the certificate depends on your country, and in some cases, the province within that country.

Once obtained, you can download and print the certificate or keep it on a mobile device. Both versions have a QR code that when scanned displays the necessary information.

The certificate throughout all EU Member States as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein, San Marion, Switzerland, Vatican City, and Norway.

For full information, visit the page in the link below, then click on your country on the map to find out how to obtain your certificate.

EU Digital Covid Certificate

Travel and health criteria in the EU

For up-to-date reports on travel measures in European countries, including quarantine and testing requirements, visit:

Re-open EU