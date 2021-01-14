Denia Sees More than 1,000 New Cases of COVID in Recent Days

There has been an outburst of COVID-19 cases reported in the Denia area in the last few days.

The understanding is that COVID manifests itself within 12-15 days from the time you actually catch the virus and with the recent explosion in cases, many believe this is due to the relaxation of restrictions over the Xmas and New Year period.

Many local residents are amazed at the irresponsible way some people still go around without masks or masks worn incorrectly, and those who gather for parties at individuals’ houses, believing they are immune to catching the virus.

Although younger people who are COVID positive are less likely to experience severe symptoms than elderly patients, medical authorities believe they are the foremost section of the population spreading the virus.