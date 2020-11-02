Denia Barbarians Up And Running For The New Season

The Denia Barbarians Under 14’s opened their new campaign with a narrow loss against Javea Eagles last Saturday.

In a fine well-balanced match that went down to the wire, the Javea team secured a narrow victory, eventually winning 25-20

It was a great game to start the season off, and congratulations to the Javea team. Both teams gave 100% to the cause, and parents watching the match can be proud of how the boys and girls performed on the day. A piece of individual skill by the Javea fly half Finlay in the last quarter of the game secured Javea a well-earned victory. I am sure both teams will do well in the upcoming season.

The seniors open their campaign on the 7th November and are hoping to get off to a winning start to the 20/21 campaign.

Many people don’t realize there is a thriving rugby club in Denia which attracts both junior and senior players from all over the Marina Alta.

We welcome all nationalities, both male and female, to the club as we embark on a new campaign for the new season.

If you are over 18. and have played rugby in the UK and are wondering what to do in your spare time, come along for a runout, and see how you get on. We are sure you will like the atmosphere and training facilities on offer.

With an excellent “grass pitch” and stadium to train and play in, we are looking for players (both new and experienced) from 8 years old through to senior players (18+)

Current players come from all around the Marina Alta region, from Calpe to Gandia, and inland from the Jalon Valley tp Pego.

www.barbariansmarinaalta.com

Contact Mac now on 609646349 for more information.