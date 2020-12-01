Denia Barbarians On A Winning Streak

The Denia Barbarians continued their winning streak last Saturday, with their third win 43-0 at home to Paterna Ciencias of Valencia.

On a rain-soaked day when the heavens opened, there were not surprisingly, lots of handling errors in the very difficult conditions.

After a slow start over a gutsy Paterna team, the Baa Baa’s finally got the upper hand as the game went on and eventually ran out easy winners.

Sporting their new kit courtesy of several local sponsors, there is a week’s break next weekend and then they resume the 12th of December at home to Gandia.

If you are looking to play rugby in the Marina Alta or want to get involved in club sponsorship, please call Mac on 609646349 for details. All ages, both male and female are welcome!