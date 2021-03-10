Charming 1 Bed Apartment in Javea
Beautiful 1 bed apartment in Arenal Javea. Walk distance to the beach and everything you need. This lovely apartment has been refurbished. Situated in a 6th floor with 2 lifts, communal parking and concierge. Consist in 1 double bedroom with wardrobe, living/dining room with integrate kitchen, a bathroom and long terrace with store room. The property enjoy a fantastic sea view and the Montgo mountain.
Additional Features
American kitchen
Bus Route
Close to the Beach
doble glazing
Fitted Wardrobes
Ideal For Rental
Lift / Elevator
Near schools
Private parking
Renovated
View: Sea
For more information contact:
Valuvillas Estate Agents
Carretera del Cabo La Nao-Pla, 141, 03730 Xàbia, Alicante
Phone: 965 77 13 12