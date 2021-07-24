Javea News

Adventures of the Parking Challenged

Jeffery Bede

Our roving news reporter recently took a photo of a car illegally parked outside Mas Y Mas on the Arenal.

Fortunately, the police had just turned up and issued them a ticket.

Our reporter asked the officer what could the infraction possibly be?

They replied;

  • Parking on a bend exiting a roundabout
  • Blocking the car parked correctly on its left
  • Parking over a zebra crossing
  • Dangerous parking likely to cause an accident
  • Parking in a lane of a dual lane carriageway.

Not much then.

 

