Adventures of the Parking Challenged
Our roving news reporter recently took a photo of a car illegally parked outside Mas Y Mas on the Arenal.
Fortunately, the police had just turned up and issued them a ticket.
Our reporter asked the officer what could the infraction possibly be?
They replied;
- Parking on a bend exiting a roundabout
- Blocking the car parked correctly on its left
- Parking over a zebra crossing
- Dangerous parking likely to cause an accident
- Parking in a lane of a dual lane carriageway.
Not much then.