4 Bed Villa near to the Arenal Beach, Javea

Lovely villa near the beach Javea. The villa is distributed in two levels with garage, pool and garden.

the main level of the house consists of a living room with fireplace and dinning area, glazed naya, separate kitchen, 1 double bedrooms with balcony and WC en suite, another fully bathroom. A staircase leads down to the lower level that could also be a separate guest apartment it comprises two further double beds, one with dressing room and large bathroom with a walk-in shower and access to the garden.

Outside ther is a pool, BBQ,several terraces, utility area with a workshop and eisy to maintain garden.

The property has oil central heating.

Picture Gallery