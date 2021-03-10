4 Bed Villa near to the Arenal Beach, Javea
Lovely villa near the beach Javea. The villa is distributed in two levels with garage, pool and garden.
the main level of the house consists of a living room with fireplace and dinning area, glazed naya, separate kitchen, 1 double bedrooms with balcony and WC en suite, another fully bathroom. A staircase leads down to the lower level that could also be a separate guest apartment it comprises two further double beds, one with dressing room and large bathroom with a walk-in shower and access to the garden.
Outside ther is a pool, BBQ,several terraces, utility area with a workshop and eisy to maintain garden.
The property has oil central heating.
Picture Gallery
Additional Features
Balcony
Basement
BBQ
doble glazing
Double Glazed Windows
Fitted Kitchen
Fitted Wardrobes
garage
Glazed Naya
Heating Central Heating Gasoil
laundry
Laundry Room
Near schools
near the beach
Orientation: South
Plot – Fenced
Pool: Private
Private garden
Quiet Area
Quiet neighborhood
Storage Room
Terrace
View: Mountains
View: Pool & Gardens
For more information contact:
Valuvillas Estate Agents
Carretera del Cabo La Nao-Pla, 141, 03730 Xàbia, Alicante
Phone: 965 77 13 12