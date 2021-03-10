4 Bed Villa close to the Arenal, Javea

Lovely 4 bedrooms villa close proximity to the Arenal Beach and its amenities Javea. This traditional villa sits on a private plot of 1,500m². Situated away from the road accessed by a private driveway the villa boasts open sea and valley views.

The grounds are laid to mostly low maintenance with various typical Mediterranean trees, plants and some lawned areas.

On the lower floor of the villa we have a generous size garage adjacent to a large dry storeroom with good celling height, here offers good potential to develop further if required. On this floor we also have one bedroom suite with large bathroom.

The first floor has 3 further double bedrooms and two bathrooms along with the large living area which leads to both the kitchen and good size Naya (covered terrace), from here we can enjoy the lovely vista. The property is presented in good condition while also offering good potential to develop further.

Picture Gallery