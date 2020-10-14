32nd Anniversary Benitachell Founders Day

This years’ celebratory event, got off to a glorious start in beautiful sunny conditions. The 48 participating club members enjoyed a full day of competitive mixed triples bowling, where camaraderie and good humour made for a wonderful atmosphere.

This year’s worthy winners on maximum points were Team B4, Dave Bouttell, Chris Barnsby, and Christine Mawson, with runners-up Team D3, Richard Chamberlain, Lynne Avey, and Jennifer Nesteroff, just 2 points adrift of the overall winners and with an impressive +18 shot difference.

Bert McLean thanked all those behind the scenes that helped make the event such a tremendous success before Club Captain Bob Bailey presented the winners and runners-up with their prizes. The end to a very entertaining day was rounded off with participants enjoying complimentary tapas and refreshments on the open terrace, served by Petra Croft and her hard-working team.

The photo shows from left to right: Jennifer Nesteroff, Richard Chamberlain, Lynne Avey, Chris Barnsby, Christine Mawson, and Dave Bouttell.