3 Bed Apartment for sale in Arenal Javea
Cozy renovated apartment in the Arenal de Javea. 84m2 apartment, on the 1st floor, two minutes walk to the Arenal beach and next to all services. Southwest facing.
It is distributed in 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom with shower, living room with access to the terrace and separate kitchen with utility room, laminate flooring. Sold with parking space.
Picture Gallery
Additional Features
Bus Route
Close to services
concierge service
Fitted Wardrobes
furnished
Parking – Communal
Utility room
For more information contact:
Valuvillas Estate Agents
Carretera del Cabo La Nao-Pla, 141, 03730 Xàbia, Alicante
Phone: 965 77 13 12